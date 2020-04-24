Mollie J. Sweatt, formerly of Alvin and Galveston, passed away late Monday, April 21, 2020, with her daughter, Rita Ewald and grand-daughter, Melody Ewald-Fabian by her side. She is survived by her son, Bruce Sweatt (Judy) of LaPorte, daughters Joyce Irwin, Rita Ewald, both of Galveston, and Cindy Charach (Glenn) of Honolulu, HI, brother Charles Ferguson (Linda) of Alabama, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mollie was the second of 6 children born to H.S. & Sallie Ferguson in Marion, Alabama, February 4, 1924. She worked all her life until approximately 20 years ago. From working at Weiners department store, to Linton Resources, and finally to Western Geophysical where she pulled and wired cables for the large vessels off-shore. She overcome cancer and had her first surgery last year when she broke her femur and recovered wonderfully.
Mollie is preceded in death by her husband Hilton M. Sweatt, daughter-Sandra "Nikki" Holcomb, son-Tony Sweatt, best friend-Jacob B. Lindle, 3 of her brothers and 1 sister.
The family would like to thank the following people for the love and compassion shown to Mollie while living at the Rio: Natalie Robertson (you're the best), Geneva Phillips & Family (BFF), Betsy (NP), the Rio nurses and staff.
Until we meet again, Mom and Grandma. "My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style" - Maya Angelou
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.