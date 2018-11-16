Sharon Dale Buckley, 79, of Galveston, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018, at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, Texas. She was born December 11, 1938, in Freeport, to Beulah Hallmark Shivers and James Leonard Shivers Sr. She married her sweetheart, Thomas (Tommy) G Buckley Jr., in 1959. They had two children, Sharon Colleen and Shawn Patrick, whom she loved dearly.
Sharon’s earliest memory was of her baby brother, Ronnie, whom she adored. She was only 8 years old when her family survived the Texas City Disaster. Her father was a skilled carpenter who traveled the country for work, and she experienced living in other states where she acquired friends who remained in her heart for her entire lifetime. Eventually, her family settled in Galveston, where she met Tommy, the love of her life. Sharon often talked about how lucky and blessed she was in meeting and dearly loving Tommy, and she felt that her greatest achievement was being a mom and raising two kids and enjoying two grand kids, whom she very much loved and of whom she was very proud.
Sharon and Tommy lived in Virginia while he served in the military, and then returned to Galveston. Her two children were born on the same day four years apart and became the focus of her life. Sharon found many opportunities to give back to the community. She worked with the “scouts” (both Boy and Girl Scouts) and served as a Girl Scout leader, as well as volunteering at the children’s schools. She served in the ladies’ auxiliary of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and volunteered with Tommy in the Rotary Club. She ushered at the Opera House and volunteered with Galveston Historical House Tours. When the children were older, she returned to work, first at the Shriner’s Burn Hospital, and then later as a histologist in the UTMB lab. She achieved membership in the Texas Society of Histotechnology. Having traveled in her youth, she greatly loved to travel. Shortly before Hurricane Ike, she was thrilled to be able to take a cruise with friends. After she retired, she was able to travel to California to visit a dear childhood friend. Accompanied by a long-time friend, she traveled to Belize to visit her brother and his wife.
An IBC, (Islander by Choice), Sharon was pleased to make the Island her home. After Tommy’s passing in 2014, she chose to live at the Meridian tower near the sea. This summer she moved to Austin to be nearer to her daughter and to “escape” the storms. She loved the bluebonnets and was looking forward to the springtime to ride in the countryside and view the flowers. Her favorite season was Autumn and she had vivid memories of the fall foliage of Utah and particularly of one weekend ride into the foothills during which they stopped and walked among the fallen leaves and Autumn rain, the colors, the smells, and how it felt to be there. She always wished to visit New England in the fall and, in her passing during this her favorite season, we can only suppose that will be one of her first stops on this, her new journey.
Whenever she spoke of her family life, work, travels, and adventures, Sharon would always turn back to reflect upon the many dear friends that she had made on her journey through this lifetime. Her family and her friends were her most precious jewels.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, parents, beloved granddaughter Paige Nicole Buckley, brothers Ronnie Shivers and James Leonard Shivers Jr., beloved Aunt Opal, and two dear cousins Clydene and Denise whom she always thought of as her sisters, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Remaining here to share memories of her life are her daughter, Sharon Colleen Buckley, and partner, Julie Boyea; son, Shawn Patrick Buckley and wife, Lycia; much loved and special grandson, Jordan Patrick Buckley; sister-in-law, Rose Marie Micheletti and husband, Matthew; sister-in-law, Rebecca Shivers; nieces, Julie Micheletti and Dasha Shivers; nephew, Joey Micheletti and wife Cynthia, and nephew, Dermen Shivers; step-grandkids Michaela Koenning and Phillip Koenning and his wife Natalie, step-great-grandkids Timothy and Rylie Koenning, dear friend and cousin, Annie Bankston; life-long and dear friends Agnes Shoemake, Glynda Wade, Shirley Felts and Jackie Teager; and the many cherished friends that she has acquired during her childhood years, high school, work at UTMB, her residence at the Meridian, and her newly acquired friends from her too-short stay in Austin at Parson’s House.
The family wishes to extend deep gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Brookdale West Lake, St. David’s Hospital, and Austin Geriatric Specialists, and to the staff at Parson’s House, and to Lisa Ginapp ACNP, for all their caring and dedication, to the ICU nurses at St. David’s for their compassion, and to Chaplain Brian who performed bedside anointment and prayers and offered us such sincere comfort. We also extend special thanks to Michelle Jones of Galveston, who went from being Sharon’s caregiver, to being her much loved and trusted friend.
Sharon’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 18th, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 19th, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston. Donations in Sharon’s memory may be made to Rosenberg Library, Ronald McDonald House, Galveston Historical Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Buckley, Darden Tejeda, Arthur Munoz, Preston Huff, and Joey Micheletti. Honorary pallbearers are Fred Shoemake, Charles Felts, Johnny Langer, and Matthew Micheletti.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Sharon’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
