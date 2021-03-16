TEXAS CITY — Gudelia Escobedo Baine, 95, of Texas City, passed away on the Lord’s Day, March 14, 2021 at her home.
She was born September 29, 1925 in Mexico City, Mexico to Fortino and Andrea Escobedo. Soon after, her family moved to Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, border town to Eagle Pass, Texas where she was raised. She graduated from Eagle Pass High School in 1945. Upon her graduation, she went to work as a bilingual secretary at an American hardware store, “La Ferreteria”. In 1953, she met the love of her life, John Henry Baine, Jr., married and moved to Galveston, Texas. In 1960 they purchased a home in Texas City, Texas where she remained a resident for 61 years.
Gude enjoyed crochet, sewing, Girl Scouts, shopping, reading True Crime novels, traveling to Mexico and especially enjoyed attending life’s celebrations such as birthdays, graduations, and weddings. She was a lively person always smiling and had a unique way of being “the life of the party”. She was an independent, strong willed woman full of joy, laughter and love. After raising her children, and a few others, she went to work for Galveston Independent School District in the Early Childhood Program as a bilingual secretary.
In retirement, she became a member of Arcadia First Baptist Church and took up a new hobby of quilting. She was a Charter Member of the Mainland Morning Quilt Guild.
Gude was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Henry Baine, Jr., her son, John H. “Ricky” Baine, III, parents, Fortino and Andrea Escobedo, and several of her brothers and sisters.
She leaves behind her legacy and wonderful memories with her four daughters; Marylou Kojis and husband, L.P. of Sugar Land, Texas; Dede King and husband, David of Santa Fe, Texas; Cindy Wright and husband, Kenneth of Santa Fe, Texas and Maria Goody Armstrong and husband, John of Texas City, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren as well as three sisters, a brother and many, many nephews, nieces and friends that she held dear to her heart.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 5:00pm — 8:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas. Funeral Service will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe, Texas with Stephen Wilhite officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Andy Van Buskirk, Britton King, Shane King, David King, Travis Wright, and Jason Wright. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tava King Dunn, Dione Poe, Cyndi Hardin, Amber Harp, Stacie Novak, Denise Simmons and Kayla Wright.
Thank you to the staff of Resolutions Hospice for the care they gave our mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.