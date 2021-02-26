Aurora Castillo Sanchez

GALVESTON — Aurora C. Sanchez age 86 of Galveston died Tuesday February 9, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Aurora was born June 4, 1934 in Reynosa, Tamps., Mexico to Roque Castillo and Estefana Gomez Castillo.
At age 18 Aurora immigrated to the U.S. and located in Galveston where she remained her entire life. She met her husband Juan Sanchez, Sr. in Galveston where they were married and had 5 children. She was a faithful employee of UTMB for many years. Aurora was a loving and caring mother who loved all of her children dearly and provided a wonderful family for them. She enjoyed playing Bingo and traveling to the Casinos. She loved her cat Flaco and was a good Christian woman who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband Juan Sanchez, Sr. in 1990, and her daughter Lupe Sanchez in 2011. Survivors include her sons John (Juan) Sanchez, Jr. and wife Alicia of Galveston, Ben Sanchez of Indiana, Joe Sanchez and wife Cindy of Galveston and Ray Sanchez and wife Rosie of La Marque; grandchildren Tony and Dina Soria, John E. Sanchez, Anthony “Tony” Sanchez, Angelica Rendon Sanchez, Daniel Sanchez, Melissa Lujan, Hedson Lujan, Jessica M. Sanchez, Toni Sanchez, Isabelle Sanchez, Xavier R. Sanchez, Breeze Sanchez, Nicolas Sanchez, Stormy Sanchez, Samantha Sanchez, Katlyn Sanchez, Stephen Sanchez; 14 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Per her wish she was cremated with no services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.