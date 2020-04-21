Funeral services for Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Apr 21, 2020 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hendricks Jr. Viewing service for Cleveland Hendricks, Jr. will be held today at 5:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home with private burial service to follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLeaders in Galveston County take different approaches to pandemicUTMB cuts bonuses, avoids layoffs, as it faces $40M deficitGalveston-born businessman creates $1M fund to help financially struggling employeesGalveston talks reopening as COVID curve flattensCOVID curve in Galveston County might be flattening, but health officials urge cautionGalveston County ends Bolivar Peninsula beach closures earlyLatest COVID-19 StatisticsBeauty workers in Galveston County face unemployment without helpTeen to open wholesale warehouse in Galveston, Alamo Drafthouse in League City moves aheadProminent Republican physician champions hydroxychloroquine CollectionsCommunity members provide lunch for National Laboratory staff CommentedProminent Republican physician champions hydroxychloroquine (89)"No one saw it coming" is false, low cop-out (87)Misstatements have been made by both parties (70)Trump is guilty of criminally negligent genocide (65)Coronavirus cases in Galveston County could soon 'explode,' health district says (65)Texas City doctor seems to have forgotten his oath (61)Galveston discusses checkpoint at causeway to keep out tourists (55)News organizations are largely to blame for it all (48)Texas City COVID-19 patients receive hydroxychloroquine (44)Mayor and city council made the right call (41)
