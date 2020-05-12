Hazel L. Heiman, 92 of Texas City passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Webster, Texas. She was born July 15, 1927 in Wharton, Texas to Herman and Linnie Brown.
Hazel was a lifelong resident of Texas City for over 80 years. She retired from John’s Beauty College in Texas City as an Instructor. Hazel liked to play Bingo and go to the Coushatta.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands: Jessie S. Bell and Jack Heiman, son Jessie S. “Pete” Bell, Jr., sister Tootsie Simmons, brother Marvin Brown and grandson Stacy E. Robinson.
Hazel is survived by her daughter Brenda Bell Robinson, six grandchildren: Brigitte, Brent, Brandy, Ginger, Jeremy and Jay and numerous great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 10:00am on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas with Rev. Carl Strickland officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.