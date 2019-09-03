Brown
Services for Ander Brown will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson. Visitation from 1-2 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
Ingles
Services for Guadalupe Ingles will be held today at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Visitation from 2-5 p.m. with funeral service to begin at 3 p.m.
Balusek
Services for Margarette Balusek will be held today at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Visitation at 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m.
Quiroga
Funeral Mass for Julian Quiroga, Jr. will be held today at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 10 a.m. under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Paul
Funeral services for Jo Ann Paul will be held today at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
