GALVESTON—Elida Guajardo, age 75, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Brookshire Nursing Center. She was born in Harlingen, Texas on January 24, 1943. She was a devout Christian. The most important things in her life were her God, her faith and her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Lillian Salinas and husband Jose, Adrian Guajardo, Sr. and wife Sylvia, Hector Guajardo, and Nelda Ibarra and husband Pedro; grandchildren Melissa Brinson (Jonathan), Oscar Martinez, Daniel Salazar, Carina Guajardo, Adrian Guajardo, Jr., David Davalos, Stephanie Guajardo, Jordan Shannon and Kyana Shannon; and numerous great-grandchildren and other family members.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Pastor Robert Dowdy officiating.
