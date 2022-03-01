NEW BRAUNFELS, TX — Jerry Wayne “Ox” Oliver of New Braunfels, TX, passed on from this life to his eternal resting place, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 19, 2022 at the age of 78.
Jerry was born to Lela & JP Oliver on February 8, 1944 in Velasco, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Raymond Lee Oliver, his wife Kay Oliver, and his niece Melanie Alsing. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathy Oliver, daughters Jennifer Webb and husband Alonzo Webb II of Houston and their children Alonzo III, Allyssa, Elizabeth and Addi; Mandy Oliver of New Braunfels and her children Brooke, Kendall and Trooper; Great Grandson Marcelo; brother Paul Oliver and wife Shelly, sister Gail Craig and husband Dennis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry grew up and spent the majority of his wonderful childhood in Freeport, TX. He graduated from Brazosport High School in 1962 where he was an outstanding athlete in multiple sports. After graduation, Jerry continued his football career at The University of Texas at Austin, where he was named Outstanding Freshman Lineman of the year. After leaving the University of Texas, Jerry continued his football career with stops at the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Montreal Allouettes, Monterey Golden Aztecs, and finally the San Antonio Toros.
After his football career, Jerry spent his working life as a Safety Director for Brown & Root in the Oil Field Division, and finished his career as a Superintendent in the road & bridge construction industry.
Jerry met and married his wife Kathy in 1973. Together, they had two daughters, Jennifer Lynn and Mandy Jane.
Jerry served his community as a member of the Santa Fe ISD Board of Trustees for 3 years, as a youth football coach, and coaching his daughters in softball and basketball for many years.
After retirement, Jerry became a member of the Toro’s Trophy Husband Club. While Kathy continued to work, he and his former Toro teammates spent many afternoons sampling the best barbecue and chicken fried steak in San Antonio and the surrounding communities. They would meet up regularly at Hill’s and Dale’s on Loop 1604 to compare notes and enjoy a beer or two. He spent the rest of his time being the best PawPaw, loving on all of his grand-babies, and as the official cookie tester for Kathy’s cookie business.
A time to visit with the family will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by the Celebration of Jerry’s Life beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
