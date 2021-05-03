GALVESTON — Rev. Eddie Ray Johnson, 56, of Galveston, TX made his life transition on Wednesday, April 28th. He was born in Beaumont, TX on September 22, 1964 to the late Willie C. and Rosa Lee Mitchell Johnson. Eddie married his life companion soulmate Bridgette D. Ryals Johnson on March 28, 1987 and they began an excellent partnership in business and ministry. He became a license Funeral Director/Embalmer on September 25, 1990 and worked at Mercy Funeral Systems in Beaumont, TX. He moved to Galveston, TX in 1993 to become the manager of Fields Funeral Home, Inc. God enlarged his territory and He birth his vision into reality on September 13, 1999 for E.R. Johnson Family Mortuary. Being an astute savvy Christian businessman, Eddie later brought and combined Fields Mortuary with E.R. Johnson Family Mortuary to become a greater leading funeral services provider.
Eddie officially announced in 1998 his call into the Gospel Ministry while a Deacon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Galveston. He became the proud Pastor of the Historic Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston on July 6, 2008.
In November 2020 he was publicly elected as Galveston City Councilman District A.
His body will lie in state at Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday May 5th 1pm-4pm. The Galveston Public Celebration will follow at Galveston Island Convention Center @ The San Luis Resort- Exhibit Hall A beginning at 6pm.
The Triumphant Life Celebration of Pastor Johnson will be Thursday May 6th at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, TX starting at High Noon. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont. All services can be viewed via livestream at https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/pastoreddiejohnson.
Floral offerings and condolences can be sent to Fields Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Avenue O, Galveston, TX 77550 and Mercy Funeral Home, 1395 Gladys Street Beaumont, TX 77701. Please sign the online guest book @ www.fieldsjohnson.com where greater information will be available.
