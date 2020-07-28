January 5, 1958 - July 18, 2020
Peggy Lynn Clemons of Texas City, TX. born January 5, 1958 and passed July 18, 2020 at Mainland hospital.
Services pending at Mainland Funeral Home. Please see Mainland Funeral Home website for more information.
