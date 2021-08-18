Lillia Mae Sister Collins

WEBSTER, TEXAS — Lillia Mae Collins passed peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family on Friday August 13, 2021, at her home in Webster Texas at the favorable age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband; Verlin Collins, parents; Leonard Williams and Carrie Corbin Williams-Anderson three siblings, Fred T. Williams, Quilla Mae Elliott, and Annie Mae Dawson.
Lillia was born on January 26,1933 in Homer, Louisiana to Leonard Williams and Carrie Corbin Williams-Anderson. Lillia or “Sister” as she was affectionately known enjoyed cooking, singing, shopping, watching Wheel of Fortune and Steve Harvey. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to help in any way she could.
After graduating from Homer High in 1950, she moved to Galveston Texas and started working for the Jean Lafitte Hotel. From there she moved on to work for UTMB for 10 years and finally settling at Shriner’s Burn Hospital for Children where she retired after 30 years of service.
Survivors include three daughters Sherill Collins-Campbell, Cynthia A Cummings (niece), and Sharlin Woods (adopted). Three sons, Tunji Campbell Sr.(son-in-law) Larry Woods (adopted) and Randy Smith (adopted); One grandson Tunji Campbell Jr., devoted niece, Fannie Ravenell, devoted sister-in-law, Rubie Jewel Williams: and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her Life Celebration Service will be held Friday 11:00am August 20, 2021 at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Ave M, Galveston, Tx 77550. Reverend Kerry W. Tillmon officiating.
