TIKI ISLAND — Erin Patricia (Patsy) Runge, 88, of Tiki Island passed away on August 24, 2021 in Galveston, Texas. Patsy was born on July 12, 1933 in Galveston to Erin Lucille and John Francis Whelton. She was an adored only child. She met her high school sweetheart, Louis Runge, at a Ball High VFW dance. After a 7-year courtship, he was her loving husband for 65 years.
Patsy graduated from the University of North Texas and then taught English at Stephen F. Austin and Santa Fe High Schools. Although she loved teaching, she took a break from her career to care for her three children. Over the years, she and Louis took multiple trips to Hawaii and fully embraced the aloha spirit. When Louis, a CPA, got a job offer with Hawaiian Agronomics, a subsidiary of C. Brewer, she jumped at the chance to move with her family to Oahu. When she returned to Texas City from Hawaii two years later, she happily resumed her teaching career. She enjoyed teaching teenagers and learning from their points of view. She taught and motivated teenagers at the Adolescent Psychiatric Unit at Mainland Center Hospital for 12 years. She finished her career teaching teens at the La Marque Alternative School. She loved every student.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Louis Runge; oldest daughter, Kim Runge, D.V.M.; son, Louis (Gig) Runge and wife Betsey; youngest daughter, Diane Bailey and husband Burt; and three grandchildren—Louis Runge, Eric Bailey and John (Jack) Runge.
Patsy’s family will receive visitors Tuesday, August 31 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral mass, officiated by pastor and dear friend Fr. John Kappe, will be held Wednesday, September 1 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock at 10:00 am. Patsy will be interred at Oleander Cemetery on Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the Galveston Island Humane Society, or the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Patsy’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
