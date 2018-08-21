Norma Pauline Cagnola, 92, of Santa Fe, passed away August 20, 2018, at her home. Norma was born August 1, 1926 to Alex and Anna Horn in Galveston. She loved to work in her garden with her flowers. She loved her family and was there whenever needed. She will be greatly missed.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Ralph Cagnola; son Ralph Cagnola, Jr.; sister Erin Elbert; and brother Alex Horn, Jr.
Norma is survived by her sons Patrick Cagnola, and Michael A. Cagnola and wife Meg; niece Cheryl Horn; grandchildren Mason Cagnola, Jennifer Greer and husband Baron, Michael S. Cagnola and fiancé Jerri Bush, Kaylin Cagnola, Alex Cagnola, and Justin Cagnola and wife Kristina; great-grandchildren Mallory and Rex Greer, Chase Cagnola, Kelbie Bush Cagnola, and Eli Bush.
The family will be receiving friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018, with The Knights of Columbus Council #10393 of Hitchcock doing the rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery.
The family thanks AMED Home Health Care for the wonderful care they gave to Mrs. Cagnola.
