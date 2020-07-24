ANGLETON - Mrs. Francine Darlene Gillam passed from this life Friday, July 17, 2020, in Liverpool.
Francine was born January 9, 1972 in Texas City to Francis Vernon Kelly and Darlene (Canter) Cherry. She had a heart as big as Texas and loved fiercely. Francine was proud to be a mother to her children and fur-babies and was especially proud to be a grandmother. She was the rock and heartbeat of her household. Her favorite time of year was Halloween and always looked forward to decorating for the occasion. She was full of life – dancing anywhere she could but also enjoyed sharing a peaceful moment on the porch with the love of her life, Bobby. The absence of Francine has left a heartache no one can heal but her love is our memory that no one can steal.
She was preceded in death by her father; brothers, Frank Kelly, Wayne Pierce; brother-in-law, Curtis Eddins.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 16 years, Bobby Gillam; mother, Darlene Cherry; sons, Jonathan Gillam, Roger Callahan, Jr. and fiancé, Deidra Reeves; daughter, Amy Martin and boyfriend, Brandon; brother-in-law, Samuel Gillam, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Robin Bente, Deborah Stewart, Lana Eddins; grandchildren, Paizlee Callahan, Brayden Callahan, Jasper Suniga, Charles Reeves; uncle, John Warden Canter and wife, Amy; nephews, Joshua Gillam, Shaun Stewart, Eriec “Kyle” Kelly, Casey Canter, Byron Canter and wife, DeShelle; nieces, Kayla Gillam, Gracie Gillam, Desiree Burdyshaw, Elizabeth Kelly, Nicole Truell and fiancé, Clinton Winwood, Casey Clark and husband, Clay; fur-babies, Buddy, Padawan, Smokey, Menew and numerous other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas.
