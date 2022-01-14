LEAGUE CITY — Bobby Martinez, sixty-seven years old, of Texas City, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his residence in League City surrounded by his loving family.
Bobby, affectionately known as “Papa”, loved God, his country, and spending time with his family. He was involved in his church community, having served as a Sunday School teacher and ACTS member. He was extremely proud of his military service and loved flying the American flag. He enjoyed volunteering his time as a youth sports coach to his children and grandchildren and watching Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees games. He loved all types of music, reading a variety of books, and spending time outdoors; especially feeding the ducks. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
Bobby was born on September 4, 1954, in Texas City. He was a graduate of Texas City High School and received an Associate of Arts degree from College of the Mainland. He served in the United States Army Special Forces (Airborne) and National Guard from 1972-76. He was a dedicated employee of Union Carbide/Dow Chemical Company in Texas City for 42 years, retiring in 2016. He held several leadership and training positions and was a proud member of the company’s fire rescue team.
He is preceded in death by his dad, Pete Martinez and his brother, Pete Martinez Jr.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Mira Martinez, daughter, Wendy Detenbeck and husband Jason of League City, Bobby Martinez Jr. and wife Alicia of Friendswood and, Ricky Martinez, and wife Gilma of Dickinson; grandchildren, Noah, Sydney & Adalynn Detenbeck, Ezra Amador, Zoey & Adam Martinez, and Julian Martinez; mother, Lenida Martinez, sisters Suzanne Enriquez and husband Ron, Sonia Vasquez and husband Al, Heidi Baize, and husband Andrew.
Pallbearers are Bobby Jr. and Ricky Martinez, Jason and Noah Detenbeck, Ron Enriquez, and Richard Cavazos. Honorary pallbearers are Bryan and Benny Gonzalez and Michael Jefferson.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, with Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
To our Papa who courageously battled Alzheimer’s, You may not remember, but we’ll never forget.
