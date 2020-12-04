Phyllis Jean Ischy

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA —
January 3, 1934 - November 21, 2020
It is with great sadness the family of Phyllis (Ticker) Jean Ischy announce her passing on November 21, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Phyllis was born in Diggins, Missouri, in 1934 and was the daughter of Henry Clarence and Minnie Francis McCandless.
Phyllis spent her early years growing up in Houston, Missouri where her father owned a Barite mine and she remembered fondly constantly being by her father's side as he worked. Phyllis, along with her sister Laura Turner of Texas City, moved with their parents from Missouri to Waller, Texas in the early 1940s. After relocating to Texas City, Phyllis spent much of her formative years on the Gulf Coast, helping her mother in the diner she worked at located at the Pan American refinery. She was 12 years old on that infamous day of the Texas City disaster in April of 1947 - the deadliest industrial accident in US history that killed at least 581 people. She would tell stories of how her mother pushed her under a table when the High Flyer explosion took place on April 17 and how together they worked day and night for several days feeding hungry and tired rescue and recovery workers. It was a time and moment that stayed with her throughout her life.
Phyllis graduated from Texas City High School in 1950. Later in life, she married Phillip Joseph (Joe) Ischy and together they owned and operated several businesses, including multiple restaurants, a landscaping service, an auto repair shop and a cement plant all located in Lago Vista, Texas. In the mid-70s, she and her husband ran the Lago Vista Marina, complete with a floating full service restaurant where she was famous for her chicken fried steaks, peach cobbler and pecan pies. In 1988, Phyllis and her husband moved to Bullhead City, Arizona where she worked as food and beverage supervisor at Harrah's Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada. They retired back to Lago Vista in the mid 1990s and Phyllis returned to Arizona to live in 2010 after her husband's passing. Since that time, she spent time living in both Arizona and Texas.
Phyllis was known for her kindness, humor, quick wit and providing unconditional love to all who knew her. Her love of Shih Tzu's, her grandchildren, reading, gardening, playing Keno, and her unrelenting passion of shopping - especially at "Macy's" with her granddaughter Trinity Griffith of Weston Lakes, Texas - were her favorite hobbies.
Phyllis is survived by her sister Laura Turner of Texas City; daughter Jan Jackson and husband Drew of Richmond, Texas; son Danny Ischy and partner Christopher H. O'Reilly of Scottsdale, Arizona; son Steve Slough and wife Brenda of Blanco, Texas; daughter Peggy Ischy of Leander, Texas; daughter Patty Martin and husband Dale of Cedar Park, Texas; son Mike Ischy and wife Barbara of Schulenburg, Texas; and daughter Pam Ischy Woolery of Burnet, Texas. Phyllis leaves behind 23 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, who also passed away on the same month and day 14 years ago, and her son Michael Dean Slough.
The family takes comfort in knowing Phyllis lived a long life and filled it with love, cooking and devotion to her family and friends. She is now in God's comforting presence, free from pain and looking over her family and friends as a beloved guardian angel.
