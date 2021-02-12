AURORA, CO — Lois “Joan” Floyd, 86, was born in Houston, Texas on June 28, 1934 to Veva Beatrice and George Edward Lilley and died on January 25, 2021. She was the most amazing Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. We, her children, were truly blessed to have been raised by our parents. Their love story was one for the ages and the foundation we were honored to grow up in.
She was predeceased by her parents, Veva and George Edward Lilley, her husband, Thomas Monroe Floyd, her Sister, Carolyn Mann, her Granddaughter, Shawnna Rene’ Popham and her Great-Nephew, Trip Wostal. She is survived by her 5 Sisters, Marilyn Evans, Elizabeth Patterson, Priscilla Tyrone, Barbara Hausman and Alice Ann Lawson, her 1 Brother, George Lilley Jr, her four children and spouses, Kathy Abbott, Thomas Monroe Floyd Jr and Joy Floyd, Nancy Floyd and Greg Floyd and Linda Floyd, 6 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren.
She lived a remarkable life being part of a wonderful large and loving family. She loved being a part of the “Military family” as the wife of a Pilot/Officer in the United States Air Force. She traveled the world with our Dad and made lifelong friends along the way. She always said they were some of the best years of her life. She is now with her “Tom” and they are together again in the glorious love of God in heaven. We will miss her everyday of our lives and until we meet again her family’s only wish is that she rest in loving peace with our Father.
Funeral arrangements are set for February 25,2021. Viewing is from 12 noon to 1 pm at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Tx 78232, (210) 495-7770 with funeral service from 1 pm to 2 pm. There will be a reception room with food and drinks provided from 12 noon to 2 pm. Mom’s funeral information can be accessed at dignitymemorial.com , tap on obituaries and then in the search block type in Lois Joan Floyd, hit search and her picture will come up and tap on it and you can see her full site. Gravesite burial will be at 2:30pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, Tx 78209. Specifics about the number of people and COVID-19 protocols are also detailed on Mom’s obituary site I listed above.
