Johnson
Funeral services for Charles Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Bryant
Funeral services for Louis Bryant will be held at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Lopez
Funeral Mass for Germana Lopez will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Queen of Peace Catholic Church under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Home.
