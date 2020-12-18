GALVESTON — Mary Jane Holland, 73, of Galveston departed this life Saturday, August 22, 2020 at UTMB in Galveston, Texas and is now safe in the arms of Jesus. Mary Jane was born in Galveston, Texas on October 3, 1946. She attended Ursuline Academy, worked for American Indemnity and American National Insurance Companies followed by becoming a full-time wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Mathilde Crow, her husband Jack Holland and son William James Black.
Mary Jane is survived by her daughters Beverly Little and husband Ronald, Tammy Lee and husband Matthew, grandchildren Sandra Covel and Gilbert Alcala, Kelly Covel and fiancé Sean Moody, Megan Davis and husband Darren, Philip Tamayo Jr., David Jr., Rickey and Victoria Zepeda, Destiny Rivera and husband Jose, and Matthew Lee Jr., great-grandchildren Carlos Mares Jr., Sara Pruns, Madison Hinojosa and Jennifer Alcala, Jett and Knox Davis, Izayah, Izrael and Sofia Rivera, and Ricky Zepeda Jr., her cousin Beverly Ann Bashor, Godson and nephew Michael Bashor, nieces Laurel and Michelle Bashor and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes Mary Jane was cremated and due to the current epidemic unfortunately there was no public service, our family gathered privately to mourn her passing. We thank each of the doctors and nurses who cared for Mary Jane, in her time of need. She is greatly loved and missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
