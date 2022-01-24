MESA, AZ — Charles E. Bowman, Jr., age 92, passed away January 14, 2022 in Mesa Arizona.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at First Christian Church of Texas City. Visitation will be at First Christian beginning at 1:00 p.m., and burial will be at Forest Park Cemetery East.
Charlie was born in Temple, Texas in 1929, the only child of Lola Kyle Rogers Bowman and Charles Elmo Bowman, Sr. He was a 1951 Rice University graduate and a chemical engineer for Union Carbide in Texas City. Upon retirement, he worked as an engineering consultant. The Bowmans were long time members of the First Christian Church of Texas City where Charlie contributed to the church financial committee and taught eighth grade Sunday school for many years. He served in leadership positions in the Little League and Exchange Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel Arden Colston Bowman and his son, William Kyle Bowman.
He is survived by his older son, Robert Charles Bowman and wife, JoAnn Bowman of Gilbert, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Pamela Casteel Bowman of Hurst, Texas, and Janis Alford Bennight of Texas City; grandchildren, Ben Bowman and his wife, Michelle, Tracy Bowman, and Christopher Bowman. He had seven great- grandchildren, a niece and several nephews.
Charlie loved traveling, sailing, and sudoku, but mostly, he loved his family.
Pallbearers are Ben Bowman Clyde P. Little, William Ashbaugh, Jeff Durham, Michael Mease, Isaiah Moyers, and Greg Mack. Junior pallbearers are Thrasher Bowman and Charlie Bowman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church in Texas City or to the charity of your choice.
