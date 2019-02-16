Jose Frederico Morales, 82, passed away on January 27, 2019 at Union Hospital, Terre Haute, Indiana. Fred was born November 10, 1936 in Galveston, TX.
Fred graduated from Ball High School and went to serve in the Navy from 1955-1963. He attended University of Texas A&M in College Station, TX, majoring in Biology Pre-med.
His fields of interest was science, the food industry and real estate. Fred was employed as a lab and research technician for Baylor College of Medicine, Brown & Root/Morthrop and Dow Chemical Co. Fred entered into the food industry from 1970-2004; and spent time volunteering from 1981-1987. His hobbies included fishing, camping, swimming, gardening and cooking.
Preceded in death by parents Armandina and Juan Morales and Donna Sue Dennis.
He was a devoted son, brother, and husband.
Surviving brothers are Johnny Morales, Jr. (Cindy), Robert Morales (Leticia) and sister Armandina Locke (Dwayne). Children Terrie Janice and Brian Jay Morales. Friend & business associate Dragon Stankovic, childhood neighbor Ellen Pack, grandmother Thelma Plagens, numerous nieces and nephews. Grandchildren Christylee, Michael, Samuel, David, Elijah and Annalicia; and great-grandchildren Amara, Aria & Sadie.
The family would like to thank the friends at American Legion Lodge, Jasonville IN and the staff of St. Mary of the Woods, IN. Condolences to the family can be sent to 4001 R 1/2, Galveston TX 77550.
