SANTA FE — Mr. Stephen Paul Graschel passed from this life Friday morning, October 23, 2020, in Webster.
Born May 31, 1941 in San Antonio, TX, Mr. Graschel had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1982. Stephen proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp before beginning his career as an electrician, eventually becoming a master electrician, and working for HL&P and Centerpoint. He was a member of the Galveston County Marine Corp League, the American Sportsman Club, The Good Sam Club, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and barbequing and helping his wife take care of the horses in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Frank, and Julia Marie (Cramer) Graschel; brother, Donald Graschel.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Virginia Graschel; sons, Stephen Dewayne Graschel and girlfriend, Jennifer O’Dell of Santa Fe, Philip VanEmory Graschel of Houston, Jonathan Kyle Graschel and wife, Celeste of Abilene; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Graschel and wife Estelle “Cookie” of Slidell, LA, Richard Graschel and wife, Jeannie of San Marcos, David Graschel and wife, Dorothy, Michael Graschel and wife, Velm all of San Antonio; sister, Kathy Anthony of Clarksville, TN; sister-in-law, Nancy Graschel of San Antonio; grandchild, Nathaniel Elias Graschel; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
