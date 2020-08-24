Esparza Sr.
Celebration of life service for Julio Esparza Sr., will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Parker
Funeral service for Bessie Parker will be held today at 10:00am in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
