GALVESTON—
Derrick Phillips, Jr., 19, departed this life on September 1, 2019.
The family of Derrick invites you to join them as we they celebrate his life. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Mt Olive Baptist Church, (3602 Sealy), with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev N.D. Burkley host pastor, Pastor Michael Dwyer, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
