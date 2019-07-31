Rita Kay Harris Mussmann, age 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 10, 2019, in League City, Texas. She was born on April 23, 1958 to Dolores Harris and Walter B. Harris, Jr. in Texas City, Texas, also where she grew up and lived with the love of her life, her husband of 37 years, August Mussmann, III.
Rita loved being surrounded by her many friends and family, and had a beautiful soul with a genuine heart to help anyone and everyone who crossed her path. She could light up a room with her smile and bring people to tears through laughter with her fun-loving personality. Known to some as “Mother Nature,” Rita also loved and cherished her fur babies, Missy and Max, and took care of every animal that came to her door in need. She never met an animal that didn’t love her immediately. Rita was also a very talented creative writer and artist, as well as an amazing cook (and even a better baker). She made the best brownies, according to all of her loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her father, Walter B. Harris, Jr.; step-father, Joe Vickery; and brothers, Walter B. Harris, III and Jay Vickery.
She is survived by her husband, August; her mother, Dolores Vickery; daughter, Cayce Brewster and husband William; siblings Debbie Harris, Karen Brewer, Keith Vickery and wife Vickie, Richard Vickery and niece Kara Speziale and husband Mike, and great-nephew, Pierson. Step-children, Malisa Wilcox and husband Randy, August Mussmann IV, and 7 grandchildren.
Rita is also survived by her very close friends, also lovingly referred to as her second family: Judy, Donnie, Sr., and Donnie Jr. Norwood; Terry and Brandy Savoy; Dianne Murphy; Ronnie Sapp; Jodi Bean and husband JD and their children, Cayley, Collin, and Olivia Rose. Her honorary grandchildren include: Alyssa, Connor, Callie, Katelyn, Daniel, Chris, Tyler and Brian.
A memorial service celebrating Rita’s life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, with a visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
