On July 26, 1953, a beautiful baby girl, Yolanda Bell Thomas, was born to Freddie Bell Jr. and Hulishous Dobbins Bell. Lulu, as she was later nicknamed, was the fifth of six children born to this family. Throughout her younger years, she frequently attended Rising Star Baptist Church. In 2006, she gave her life to Christ and became an honorary member of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church. She attended Lincoln and La Marque public schools until graduation from La Marque High School in 1972.
After graduation, she devoted 26 years to Conoco Phillips in Houston, TX as a Reproduction Specialist. In an effort to be more available for her family, she retired early and went on to work for American National Insurance Company in Galveston, TX. She had a passion for art. Some of her hobbies included drawing, writing in calligraphy, and collecting coins and stamps. She also had a collection of various antiques.
On December 30, 1977, Yolanda was united in holy matrimony to Harry Thurman Thomas, Jr., of Trinity, TX. To this union four children were born. They were married for 24 years before God called him home.
On Friday, August 14th, 2020, while in her home surrounded by her loving and dedicated family, God called Yolanda “Lulu” Bell Thomas, to rest in eternal peace.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harry Thurman Thomas, Jr., her parents Freddie and Hulishous Bell, sisters Sherry Lynn Dancer and Wanda Faye Bell, and a brother Timothy Wayne Bell.
A devoted mother, sister, grandmother and aunt, Yolanda leaves to love and cherish her memories four children Thurman Dewayne Thomas, Sr., Talisa Janue‘ Thomas, Teresa Renee‘ Thomas and Tiahease Sonni Thomas, all of Texas City; sisters Janice Thomas (Jay) of Texas City and Thyra Mayeaux (Timothy) of Houston; a brother in law Bennie Dancer, of Texas City; 10 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held on August 29th with vistitaion beginning at 9:00 am follow by funeral services at 11:00 am all services will be held at Mainland funeral Home.
