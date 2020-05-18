Maria Elena Servantes, 73, of La Marque passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Texas City. She was born March 11, 1947 in Galveston, Texas to Francisco and Pauline Servantes.
Maria was a member of True Living Word Christian Church. Maria was known to make the most delicious tamales in Galveston County. She was an avid quilter and love to go dancing, she also loved to explore and go on adventures. Most of all she loved and enjoyed her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Maria is survived by her daughter Tina Ybarra-Wilson (Jacob Wilson, Jr.,) sons: Geronimo Ybarra III, Gabriel Ybarra (Kara) and Christopher P. Ybarra (Belina), sisters: Beatrice Rodriguez, Pauline Juarez (Juan), Christine Vaga and sister-in-law Rebeca Servantes, brothers: George Cervantes (Jean), Patrick A Servantes and Frank Servantes, grandchildren: Maximillian Ybarra, Alexander Ybarra, Kayla Ybarra, Christopher P. Ybarra, Jr., Zoe Ybarra, Soleil Wilson and Julia Mary Ybarra, great-grandchild Samuel K. Ybarra and numerous nieces and nephews: Jesus Delgado, Jennifer Delgado, Michelle Servantes, John Servantes, Deby Servantes, John Willian Urbani, Patricia Martinez and Roxanne Richard.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 11:00am – 1:00pm at the True Living Word Christian Church with the service to follow at 1:00pm with Dr. Patrick W. Caballero officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jesus Delgado, John William Urbani, John Servantes, Maximillian Ybarra, Alexander Ybarra and Christopher Ybarra, Jr. Honorary Pallbearer will be Geronimo Ybarra, Jr.
