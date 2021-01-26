GALVESTON, TX — Neil Thomas Huddleston, age 79, of Galveston died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his home in Galveston. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Viewing hours will be offered at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Galveston, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Born on October 7, 1941 in Cookeville, TN, Neil graduated from Central High School and then went on to receive his Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering prior to joining the Army. He served in Vietnam as a Reserved Commissioned Officer. Neil retired from IBM and most recently worked in the IT department at the Transitional Learning Center in Galveston. Neil was a beloved member of the Galveston Unitarian Universalist Church. He enjoyed reading, learning computer languages and coding, bird watching, and donating his time to many area nonprofit organizations. Neil was a shining beacon of light. He truly lived to serve others in his community. The torch is now passed to us to follow in his footsteps.
Neil’s Armed Forces awards include: National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Vietnam Campaign Medal; and Joint Services Commendation Medal.
Neil is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Huddleston, his parents, Isaac and Mary Huddleston, and his older brother, Ned. Neil is survived by his partner, Cathy Webster of Galveston, TX; brother, Hubert Monroe Huddleston of Cookeville, TN; sister, Mary Jane Huddleston, Cookeville, TN; stepson, Max Croley and wife Vicki of Greenville, Texas; stepdaughter, Carolyn Geraci; and numerous step-grandchildren, relatives, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in Neil’s name to the Galveston Unitarian Universalist Church. However, if you would like to send flowers, the family asks that you place your order through the Galveston Flower Company.
