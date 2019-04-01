Raul T. Rodriguez, 87, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1931, in Galveston.
Raul was a proud BOI who served in the US Army during the Korean War. His career spanned many and various jobs but his true love was playing the piano. Raul had the gift of perfect pitch so he could play by ear. He was a loving father and grandfather and a generous and supportive brother who cared deeply for all of his family members.
Raul was preceded in death by his parents, Arnulfo and Francisca Rodriguez, and four brothers: Rosalio, Richard, Augustine, and Chano Rodriguez.
He is survived by his daughter, Gayle Lynn Rodriguez and fiancé, Kirk McCormick; grandchildren, Stefan and Waverly; three brothers: Arnulfo Rodriguez, Jr., Daniel Rodriguez and wife, Alice, and Thomas Rodriguez and wife, Kimberly; three sisters: Socorro Groh, Susana Lorenza and husband, Rudy Lopez, and Mary Barrientos and husband, Hector; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Raul’s family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Raul’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
