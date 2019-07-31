Betty Rice, 84, passed away on Friday, June 28th at The Resort of Texas City. She was born on June 24, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to Roy C. Taylor and Creatha Lou Willeford Taylor. Betty was followed by her younger sister Patsy. Her mother, father, baby sister and husband James Rice have all preceded Betty in death.
Betty later moved with her family to Texas City, Texas. She was in attendance at Danforth School on April 16, 1947 for the Texas City Disaster. Thankfully Betty and her family all survived the catastrophe and remained in Texas City. Betty later met and married Emmitt Speights in 1951. They made their home in Texas City where they raised their two sons.
Betty attended cosmetology school and began her career as a hairstylist. She worked many years at Freda & Walter's Beauty Salon in Texas City. Betty is survived by her sons, Bill Speights, Neil Speights and his wife Sue. She is also leaving behind 4 grandchildren, Janna Speights and Scott Wolfe, Teresa Allemang and John, Reid Speights and Leann, Leah Dalton and Kyle along with 9 great-grandchildren. She fully retired in 2015.
Betty was a long-time member of Temple Baptist Church. Her life will be remembered in a memorial service that will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The service will be at Temple Baptist Church located at 1200 22nd Street North in Texas City, Texas. A reception will be held in the Church's Fellowship Hall following the service.
Flowers may be sent to the church. Delivery access may call the church office at (409) 739-0343 or (409) 739-5433 for access to the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Temple Baptist Church Youth Fund which Betty supported.
