Sandra Cagnola Schlagenhauf

HITCHCOCK — Sandra Cagnola Schlagenhauf, age 82, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Kindred Hospital in Webster, Texas. She was born in Galveston, Texas on September 5, 1940. She graduated from Ball High School in 1958 and was a member of the Ball High Tornettes Drum and Bugle Corp. During the summer of 1957 the Drum and Bugle Corp transitioned and the Tornettes became a precision dance team. She was the end of one era and the beginning of another.

She was happily married to Dr. George Schlagenhauf for 46 years and they traveled the world playing golf together on many of the top courses. She was an excellent hostess and in our house was known as the life of the party. She saw the good in everyone, even when they didn’t deserve it.

