HITCHCOCK — Sandra Cagnola Schlagenhauf, age 82, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Kindred Hospital in Webster, Texas. She was born in Galveston, Texas on September 5, 1940. She graduated from Ball High School in 1958 and was a member of the Ball High Tornettes Drum and Bugle Corp. During the summer of 1957 the Drum and Bugle Corp transitioned and the Tornettes became a precision dance team. She was the end of one era and the beginning of another.
She was happily married to Dr. George Schlagenhauf for 46 years and they traveled the world playing golf together on many of the top courses. She was an excellent hostess and in our house was known as the life of the party. She saw the good in everyone, even when they didn’t deserve it.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. George Schlagenhauf.
She is survived by her sisters Leda Lee and Cynthia Morris Lovell; children Vincent Collier and wife Rexanne, Gregory Schlagenhauf and Katherine Schlagenhauf; grandchildren Tasha Collier and husband Ricardo, Vincent Collier II and wife Tracey, Shane DeForest and wife Felicia, Jeremie Collier and wife Samantha and Kaylin Snyder and husband Tyler; 7 great-grandchildren; nieces Farrah Lovell and Crystal Lee; and nephews Randy and Michael Lee.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th Street, Galveston 77550, with Father Jonathan Totty officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas Pallbearers will be Randy Lee, Michael Lee, Vincent Collier II, Jeremie Collier, Shane Deforest, Ricardo Garcia, and Tyler Snyder.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospital for their kindness, compassion and excellent medical care during her stay there.
Sandy was a devoted member of Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston and was very active in the Altar Guild, Daughters of the King and was also an Unction Minister.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grace Episcopal Church Altar Guild, 1111 36th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
