Delburn Raymond Hutchinson “Hutch” passed from this life to his everlasting life with his Lord on January 19, 2020. He was loved and is survived by his wife of 64 years, Darlene, his six children, Debra Poling, Wade Hutchinson (wife, Susan), Kelly Hutchinson, Jennifer Hutchinson, Stacy Anderson (husband Jeff), and Delburn John Hutchinson and five grandchildren, Jared Poling, Andrea Poling, Kathryn Hutchinson, Jeffery Anderson, and Matthew Anderson.
Hutch began his life in Dodge City, Kansas, born to parents, Kenneth Lee and Georgia Henry Hutchinson on November 25, 1934. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Kansas State University and then joined the military and moved his family to Texas where became a beloved member of the Texas City Community for over 60 years. He spent his entire professional career, in many positions from engineer to management with Union Carbide until his retirement. He was a dedicated member of the Catholic Community of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal and was involved in many church activities as an active member of the Men’s Club. As an Eagle Scout himself, he continued his dedication to the Boy Scouts with each of his sons. He loved his friends in Texas City, and had an active social life with his wife, Darlene, always by his side. As a retired member of the United States Air Force at the rank of Major, he never waivered in his allegiance to the military and had a deep admiration for those who served and those presently serving to protect our nation.
His life will forever be celebrated by his family and friends as they go on with their lives living in confidence that he is at peaceful rest in heaven, and their remembrance of the integrity and fullness in which he lived his life. His family now prays that he will continue to watch over and protect them, as he so lovingly did for each of them while he was here living his life.
Please celebrate his life with us. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic School.
