GALVESTON — Family and Friends will celebrate the life of Willie Shankle, Jr. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Avenue M in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM followed by services at 1:00 PM.
Born September 30, 1951 in Galveston, he was a 1970 graduate of Ball High School; veteran of the US Army and retired as a letter carrier from the U. S. Postal Service (Galveston),
Willie departed this life at his home on January 22, 2021 and his survived by his loving and devoted family and many friends.
