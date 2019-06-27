Darla Lynn Sharp, 63, of Texas City passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Galveston. She was born June 8, 1956 in Rantoul, IL, to Roy and Jo Ellen Moore.
Darla worked for the Texas City Post Office for 15 years and for Wal-Mart in Texas City for 12 years; she loved motorcycles, pets, the beach and to travel. She was a good cook, worked with many charities, was Devoted to God, but most of all she was devoted to her family above all else.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Darla is survived by her daughter, Heather Sharp; granddaughter, Desarae Sharp and husband Fabian Hernandez; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden Snarr, Logan Hernandez, Kaylynn Hernandez, Michael Hernandez, Oliver Hernandez and Noah Hernandez.
A Memorial Visitation will be on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
