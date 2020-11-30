GALVESTON —
Benette Phliese Triplett was born November 3, 1954 in Galveston, TX to the late E. L. Burton and Jeanette Burton. Benette, affectionately known as Bonnie, grew up to be a respected, outspoken, advocate and caregiver for others.
Bonnie was well known in Hitchcock, TX and Galveston County. She graduated from Ball High School, Galveston, TX and became a LVN (Licensed Vocational Nurse) at the age of 19. Bonnie worked as a LVN for thirty years until she retired in 2005. She was actively involved as a volunteer in the Local AA/NA group, and was very supportive to her friends, members and other volunteers there.
On Sunday, November 22, 2020 Benette Triplett departed this life to be with the Lord and those that left before her. She is preceded in death by her parents E. L. and Jeanette Burton.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Freddie Lee Triplett, her four: children La Mona Johnson, Rakia Dalcoe, Immanuel Jones, Nathan A. Jones (Yahaira), two stepchildren, Freddie George and Tracie George.
Left to cherish her memories are her three siblings: Samuel Burton (Marilyn), Billy Burton and Norma Washington (Booker T). Bonnie had eight grandchildren (6 granddaughters and 2 grandson) that she loved dearly.
Also left to cherish Bonnie’s memories are her sister in law, friends: Emma Triplett Vanderpuye, Thelma Triplett Sterling, Dessaree Triplett, Inez Triplett and Brenda Triplett. She will surely be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends as well.
Bonnie’s Memorial Home Going Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at: Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center with Apostle Aaron Johnson officiating. Address: 1400 Sylvia St, LaMarque, TX 77568.
