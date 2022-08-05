LA MARQUE — David James Laskoskie, 51, of La Marque passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born on November 16, 1970 to Floyd and Elaine Laskoskie.

David lived his whole life in Galveston County. He graduated from Hitchcock High School. He worked for 20 years at Crown Cork & Seal. He enjoyed fishing, hunting trips, gardening, music, welding, working in his shop, and helping with his son's cows. He loved his friends and family and always wanted to be close to them.

