FRIENDSWOOD — Clinton M. Wolston, III, born 4/24/1937 departed this earth 8/8/2022. God looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. It broke my heart to lose you for part of me went with you the day God called you home.
Clint grew up in Dickinson, Texas. His parents, O.B. and Clint Wolston, Jr. preceded him in death.
Clint liked sports, in his early years liked baseball, football in school, and in his private time boating, water skiing and car racing. He enjoyed his 1957 Chevrolet and 1959 Corvette. He graduated Dickinson High School in 1957, he then joined his brother Bill in home building. In 1963 he started his own construction business building many homes in Harris and Galveston County. In 1981 he started to build Bayou Wildlife Park. The park opened to the public in 1983. His plan was fun and education for the children and family. The park had guided tours, pony rides, picnics, etc. Many of the schools from all surrounding towns, the YMCA, Scouts, Daycares, Senior and Church groups made their yearly field trips and picnics at Bayou Wildlife Park.
Clint had many friends. He stayed in touch with many of his classmates thru the years, for the last 20 years he had his every 5 year Class Reunion at the park. Clint enjoyed working with his animals. His favorite pet was Pee Wee the 3500 lb. Rhino. Everyday he would take him a treat and when Pee Wee saw him coming on his golf cart he came running across the pasture to meet him. Clint enjoyed his animals for 35 years, he thought he found his paradise.
Clint is survived by his wife Barbara Wolston of 47 years, his brother Steve Wolston and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as friends too numerous to name.
A celebration of life has been postponed until a later date due to Covid. Date to be announced.
