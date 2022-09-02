FRIENDSWOOD — Clinton M. Wolston, III, born 4/24/1937 departed this earth 8/8/2022. God looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. It broke my heart to lose you for part of me went with you the day God called you home.

Clint grew up in Dickinson, Texas. His parents, O.B. and Clint Wolston, Jr. preceded him in death.

