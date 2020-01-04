HITCHCOCK—Mr. William McFarland “Bill” Haygood passed from this life Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020, in Hitchcock.
Bill grew up in Hitchcock, Texas and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Hitchcock, member of the Men’s Sunday School class, member of Cub Scouts, 1970 graduate of Hitchcock High school, enlisted in the United States Air Force being honorably discharged as Sgt-Titan II Missile Systems Analyst Specialist during the Vietnam era, GCA-Plant Maintenance Supervisor (retired), member of the Pearland Shooting Club and NRA. He was a founding member of the Salt Grass Archery Range in Santa Fe. He was a hunter, fishermen, R/C model airplane builder and pilot, baseball coach, mechanic, millwright machinist, jack of all trades, master of none. He was known as the King of Practical Jokes. All were welcome in his home and at his table especially on a Sunday morning loaded with peanut butter pancakes prior to church after a Saturday night sleep over had by each of his kids.
When he entered through the gates of heaven and began dancing with our Lord and Savior, it was 5 years, 10 months, and 26 days from being first diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. You accepted your diagnosis for what it was and turned directly to the Lord for guidance. Your faith grew stronger from that point on. For those that knew you they already knew how strong your relationship with God was. You went to church almost every Sunday and read your Bible daily. You asserted many times over the years about how you had hoped to go to heaven. You always practiced what you preached. You lived your life in strict accordance with the Lord and the Bible. No one knew just how tough you were. You grabbed that bull by the horns and went farther than anyone would have ever known you would. You continued to give selflessly to your family and friends. You taught us life lessons and told everyone you met your story and the love Jesus has for us all. You and mom were a force to be reckoned with. It was an honor and a privilege to walk this journey with you hand and hand, side by side. It would always make our hearts grow a little bigger when people from all walks of life would come to see you at MDA just for a smile, a kind word, and always a hug. Y’all were known for your hugs. You also gave of yourself in the name of science paving the way for those who will surely walk your path. You NEVER ceased to amaze us. Here’s to hoping they name the radiation study
“The Wild Bill”.
What a fighter. An inspiration to anyone and everyone around you. Whether they knew you or not you changed so many lives during your time on earth. Especially the last 6 years.
You were our husband, daddy, Poppa, son, brother, cousin, uncle, friend, brother from another mother, a Veteran and a true Hero to us all. Until we meet again.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John McFarland and Wilma (Veak) Haygood, Jr.; grandparents, John M. and Pauline (Johnson) Haygood, Sr., William N. and Viola (Morgan) Veak; aunts and uncles, Clarence and Barbara (Haygood) Albertson, Carl and Dorothy (Veak) Byers; cousins, LeAnn (Byers) Blonsky, Richard Albertson.
Survivors include his loving wife of almost 44 years, Pam Haygood; son, Andrew Haygood and wife, Lindsay; daughters, Wyndie Woodhouse and husband, Kevin, Amy Salvato and husband, Spencer; brother, Scott Haygood and wife, Charlene and niece; grandchildren, Jacob Gustafson, Zacarie Tanner, Abigail Woodhouse, Kolton Woodhouse, Hayden Salvato, Tyler Haygood, Ali Jo Salvato; parents-in-law, Marie Anderson Piece, Jack Stewart; brother-in-law, Jack Stewart and wife, Connie; cousins, Greg Byers and wife, Trish, Wayne Byers and wife, Deborah, Jonathan Albertson and wife, Jill, Rebekah (Albertson) Hedstrom and husband, Nate, Devera Rhodes Albertson; nephews, Nick Stewart and wife, Kristen, Adam Stewart.
In honor or in memory donations can be made to MD Anderson Volunteer Program or First Baptist Church Hitchcock in lieu of flowers.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Dr. Mark Nealy officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Pritchett, Charles Ganze, Paul Rooney, David Southard, Ricky Clifton, Wayne Cook, PSC Skeet Range Crew, GCA-40 Acres - Bayport Maintenance, FBC – Men’s Sunday School Class.
Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
