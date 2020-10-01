LEAGUE CITY— Robert "Nuno" Valdez Sr., age 44, of League City passed away Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at Houston Methodist Clear Lake St. Johns Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with Reverend Mark C. Davis Pastor of St. Luke's Baptist Church officiating.
A native "BOI" Nuno was born August 1, 1976 in Galveston, Texas to Maria Isabel Valdez. Nuno was a talented welder by trade and an extremely hard worker throughout his entire lifetime. A devoted husband, dad & "Tata", there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending quality time with the love of his life Dianna, family and friends and his amazing grandson Bobby, who was also his best friend and who he held so dear to his heart. Nuno deeply loved his one and only son Jr. They had an unspoken love for each other that only they could understand. Nuno always had a bigger than life personality which everyone knew and definitely grew to love. From playing a good card or domino game to barbequing with friends while jamming his corridos. He often was the life of the party and knew exactly how to make everyone laugh and feel just like family. He will be so deeply missed. His wonderful memories shared will continue to live on in the hearts of his entire family and friends. The world may have lost a real one but heaven has gained one now.
Nuno is preceded in death by his mom, Maria Isabel Valdez of Galveston; He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving and dedicated wife Dianna Reyna Valdez; son, Robert "PNut" Valdez Jr. of Galveston; beloved grandson, Robert "Bobby" Valdez III; daughter, Destiny Elise Reyna of League City; devoted sister, Maria Isabel Valdez of Galveston; devoted brothers, Jose Martin Valdez and fiancé Melissa Ramirez, Gary Valdez and wife Erika; brother, Jeronimo "Memo" Valdez and wife Jenn all of Texas City; loving and devoted mother in law Martha Branson of Dickinson; father in law, Elias Reyna of Texas City; brother in laws, Elias Reyna III and wife Griselda of Cypress and Al Reyna of Dickinson; nieces and nephews: Santiago Gracia, Mason Alexander Valdez, Alessiea Nicole Robinson, Malcolm Moore, Eliana Jae Valdez and Luke John Valdez; as well as numerous dear tias and cousins, relatives and close friends.
Honorary Pallbearers: Robert "PNut" Valdez Jr., Jose Martin Valdez, Gary Valdez, Jeronimo “Memo” Valdez, Mason Alexander Valdez, Carlos Alvarez, and Ignacio "Nacho" Martinez.
Junior Honorary Pallbearers: Robert "Bobby" Valdez III, Malcolm Moore, Luke John Valdez, Sebastian Elian Reyna, Adrian Yair Reyna and Damian Josue Reyna.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to Dr. Aziza Sarker, Sha and Ms. Dorothy for all their phenomenal expertise, care and support provided.
