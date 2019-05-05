Vincent Desha Baugh, 23, of Galveston. Born on November 17, 1995 to born to Valerie Gipson and Byron Williams and raised by stepfather Clarence Stewart.
Vincent was the second of two children. Vincent was a fun loving father, son, brother, and friend.
He graduated from Kathys School in 2014. He enjoyed music and playing his Xbox games.
He leaves to cherish a lifetime of joyful memories by mother, Valerie Gipson (Bruce); father, Byron Williams; stepfather, Clarence Stewart (Felicia); his two kids, Kylie and Kendilyn Baugh; sister, Shalla Baugh (Donnie); brothers, Anthony and Jason Johnson; godmother, Madonna Salter; companion Dougnecia Wade; devoted friend, Sterling.
Services will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave. K. in Galveston. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m.
