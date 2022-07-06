Mattie Mae Kenney

NASSAU BAY, TX — At the age of 69 she was granted Salvation on Thursday, June 30, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

Memorial will be at Mainland funeral home on Thursday July 7, 2022 at 11 am. Address is 2711 Texas Ave, La Marque, Texas 77568.

