On Tuesday, August 7, 2018 God sent an angel to pluck a flower, Elizabeth Ann Eaglin Figgins, age 84, went home to be with the Lord as she was surrounded by her love ones at her daughter’s residences.
Mrs. Figgins was born in Opelousas Louisiana on February 12, 1934 to the late Willie Eaglin Sr. and Bertha Sam-Eaglin.
Mrs. Figgins moved to Galveston by way California and was employed as manager at Texas Drug Store after nineteen years she retired. She came out of retirement in 1986 when she was employed by Galveston ISD as a custodian at Oppe Elementary and later Central Middle School where she retired in 2005 when her health started to fail. During her employment with the school district she was motivated to obtain her GED and was the oldest student in her class at age 69.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She accepted Christ at an early age, as she always sought out the needs of others in the community as a woman with a giving heart.
She is proceeded in death by her father and mother, husband (Gilbert Figgins), son (Donny Ross), granddaughter (Tomeka Holbert) and brother (Willie Eaglin Jr.).
She leaves to cherish her memories in heart children; Janice (Preston), Curley (Rosalind) of Fort Worth, Patricia (Willie), Yalonda, Billy and Gilbert Anthony all of Galveston, Beverly, Charles, Gilbert Earl and Chester all of Chicago, Illinois, Sister in laws Annie Smith, and Geneen Raymond and brother n law Herman Johnson (Robin). Twenty-nine grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, cousin and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy in Galveston. The viewing will begin at 12 o'clock noon with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
