Roosevelt George Jackson
Roosevelt George Jackson, 53, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Janice Rae Roche
GALVESTON—Janice Rae Roche, age 86, passed away Friday, January 30, 2020 at The Meridian. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Theresa Winton
Theresa Winton, 59, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away on Tuesday,January 28, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.