DICKINSON, TX — Rebecca Ann Fleener Holt of Dickinson, Texas, moved to her heavenly home on January 29, 2022 after a bravely fought battle with multiple health issues. Rebecca was born the fifth child of nine siblings on May 7, 1943 in Vivian, Louisiana. She left us peacefully surrounded by close family. Preceded in death by her father, Wade Fleener and mother, Letha Fleener; her beloved husband, Winston Holt Sr.; her sister Clara Arvidson; her granddaughter, Kayla Christy; and her great-grandson, Liam Lyle.
Left to cherish her precious memories are her daughter, Janice Peikert and husband Todd; son, Winston Holt, Jr. and wife Michele; and daughter A’Letha Peacock and husband Steve. Rebecca was a wonderful Mimi to her treasured grandchildren, David Peikert and wife Scot, Samuel Peikert and wife Christynn, Jonathan Peikert and wife Brittany, Winston Holt III (Trey), Christa Lyle and husband Brandon, Paige Holt, Pierce Holt, Jacob Christy and wife Lindsey, Katy Howard and husband Josh, Kelsey Tinnin and husband Matthias, Stefani Peacock, Taylor Peacock and wife Shelbi, Mehgan Ludke and husband Cory. Bringing her great joy were her 12 great-grandchildren, Alexstrasza Kane, Skylar Holmes, Elijah Peikert, Audrey Christy, Scarlett Russell, Brinley Peikert, Mason Howard, Silas Tinnin, Cole Ludke, Kailyn Peikert, Lillian Christy and Remington Peikert.
Rebecca is also survived by her loving siblings, Nola Jeannette Hall, George Fleener, Bill Fleener, Frank Fleener and wife Mary, Rosemary Durham and husband Joe, Peggy Fleener, and Donna Ellis and husband Dave. She loved her many nieces and nephews, and was a light to her extended family members along with treasured lifelong friends.
As a child, Rebecca attended Bayshore Friends Church where she fell in love with the Lord and learned to serve Him all the days of her life. Rebecca attended Friends Bible College in Kansas and returned home to Bacliff where she fell in love and married her late husband, Winston Holt Sr. Winston and Rebecca were married on December 14, 1962 and enjoyed 56 1/2 years of wedded bliss.
Rebecca’s heart cry was to be a faithful servant to the Lord as she served in various capacities in local churches. She was a gifted Sunday School teacher, led Women’s Bible studies, sang in the choir and shared Jesus with everyone she met.
Rebecca and Winston, along with Bob and Sue King and Danny and Linda Carrigan, travelled the U.S. and Canada, sharing their faith and singing in churches in their gospel music group, The Messengers of Love. She had many fond memories of traveling to India on a mission trip and faithfully sharing God’s love.
Rebecca used her teaching skills teaching 2nd and 4th grade at Pine Drive Christian School and later taught 6th grade at Mainland Christian Academy. She loved teaching and her passion was always to guide others to see our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and turn their lives toward Him.
A celebration of Rebecca’s life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Bayshore Friends Church located at 3507 Walsh Ave. in Bacliff, Texas. Please join us as we remember Rebecca’s endless love and light.
