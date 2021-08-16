SANTA FE — Frances Alexander Meenan, 94, passed away at home in Santa Fe, TX on Saturday, August 14, 2021. She was born to Nikolas and Frances Alexander on January 29, 1927 in Texas City, TX.
A visitation for Frances will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 starting at 9:00AM and a service will follow at 11:00AM. Immediately following the service the family will meet for a graveside service at the La Marque City Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Chad Gray.
