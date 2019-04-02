Christa Marie Sykes

1933 - 2019
Christa M. Sykes passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 31st, 2019, after a brief illness, in Lakeway, TX. She was in the presence of family and friends, and expressed readiness to be in her eternal resting place.
She was born on February 26th, 1933, to Dr. and Mrs. Clarence S. Sykes, in Galveston, TX. Predeceased by her parents, her sister Margaret Ann Sykes Griffey, and sister-in-law Sally Ritchie Sykes, she is survived by her brother George S. (Brudy) Sykes, nephews and nieces Brad, Bubba, Suzanne, Sy, Anne, Lynn, and Bill; their Spouses, and a host of Grand and Great Grand- nieces and nephews.
Christa grew up on Sherman Blvd., and graduated from High School in Galveston, Ball High Class of 1950. She then attended Mary Baldwin College in Virginia and continued her education, obtaining Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Texas and the University of Houston.
She immersed herself in the field of Sociology, with much acclaimed appointments and tenure to the Departments of Social Work at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and MD Anderson in Houston.
She was a devoted parishioner and long-time supporter of Trinity Episcopal Church, a member of the Galveston Racquet Club, and officer of the Galveston Boat Club. She rarely won any trophies, but definitely had the most fun! She was cherished by all for her spirit, determination, love and loyalty. She will be sorely missed.
A Celebration of Christa’s life will be held in Galveston on Saturday, April 20th, 2019; under the care of Trinity Episcopal Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.