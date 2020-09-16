Russell (Danny) Bjerke, 54 of Galveston passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 14, 1966 in Galveston to Dave Robinson and Navaleen Bjerke.
Danny loved the outdoors and gardening.
Danny is preceded in death by his mother Navaleen Bjerke, grandmother, Jesse Phelps and brother, Allen Bjerke. He is survived by three sisters: Joy Garza, Carmen Harris (Steven) and Yvonne Whittington; six brothers: William Bjerke, Donald Bjerke (Judy), Tommy Bjerke, Dennis Bjerke, Rick Bjerke and Walter Bjerke and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00am – 11:00am at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A graveside service will follow at 11:30am at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
A special thanks to Dr. Jeff East and his Hospice Team. The family would also like to thank his sisters and brother-in-law; Carmen and Steven Harris and Joy Garza, for taking care of him during his illness.
