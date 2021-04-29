Luke G. Jerry Schanzer, Jr.

LA MARQUE — Luke Gerald Schanzer, Jr., "Jerry," age 70, passed away peacefully following a brief but strong fight against cancer, on April 27, 2021, surrounded by family at UTMB in League City, Texas.
Jerry was born on July 8, 1950, to Luke G. Schanzer, Sr. and Ernestine Schanzer of Hitchcock, Texas. He graduated from Kirwin High School in Galveston in 1968. Following graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corp and bravely served his country in the Vietnam War. Following his tour of duty, he worked his entire career for Marathon Oil in Texas City, Texas. He enjoyed an early retirement traveling with his wife, Sherri Schanzer. He was always up for a trip to Las Vegas, Louisiana, or Mississippi, but his favorite trip was a recent adventure to South Dakota. He enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Luke G. Schanzer, Sr., his mother, Ernestine Schanzer, and stepson, Brad Barr.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sherri Schanzer; daughters, Kari Schanzer (Ryan), Brandi Listi (Tony), and Kelley Baker (Mike); grandchildren Riley, Jaxson, Samuel, Madeline, Mollie, and Wyatt. Jerry is also survived by siblings Chris Wooley (Gaddis), Dr. Cathy Schanzer (Tom), Barbara Schanzer, Frank Schanzer, Tommy Schanzer (Kathy), John Schanzer (Pam), Glenn Schanzer (Terri), and numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry is also survived by his beloved pet and sidekick, Peanut.
It was Jerry's wish to forego funeral services. At Jerry's request, his body will be donated for the advancement of science and to help educate future medical experts. In honor of Jerry's memory, please consider donating to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Wounded Warrior Project, or the American Cancer Society.
