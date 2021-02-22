TEXAS CITY — Robert Medina, 87, resident of Texas City, Texas, passed from this life, Friday, February 19, 2021 in Galveston, Texas. He was born January 5, 1934 in Texas City, Texas to proud and loving parents, Joe S. Medina and Concepcion Medina. Robert lived his entire life in Galveston County and was a self-made man working in real estate as well as the barber profession. He founded Medina's Barber Shop as well as Singles Apts.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Elisa Medina.
He leaves behind to cherish a lifetime of memories three children, Robert R. Medina and wife Rebecca D. Medina, Debra M. Serda and husband Robert Serda, Sr, and David Medina; and raised as a son, Henry J. Valadez and wife, Eva Valdez; three brothers, Henry R. Medina, Jimmy Medina, and Daniel D. Medina; four grandchildren, Danielle Falcon Garcia, Dionne D. Ramirez and husband Genaro E. Ramirez, David Medina, Jr. and wife, Susan Medina, and Robert R. Medina II and wife, Lirice G. Medina; ten great-grandchildren, Damien A. DeLa Rosa, Anthony G. Ramirez, Jiselle L. Garcia, Marissa J. Garcia, Jayla A. Medina, Ethan E. Ramirez, Julius D. Ramirez, Alexandria Rangel, Jason M. Garcia, and Noah Medina as well as many extended family and friends.
Honored to serve as pallbearers, Robert Serda, Sr., Genaro E. Ramirez, Robert R. Medina II, David Medina Jr., Damien A. De La Rosa, and Anthony G. Ramirez.
In his honor a visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. A funeral mass will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:30 pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas, with interment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, Texas.
